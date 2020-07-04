COVID-19: FCE Abeokuta, Osun bank shut as Ortom’s wife, son test positive

The management of the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday, shut the institution for two weeks after a medical worker at the institution died from COVID-19 complications.

Two other workers at the college’s Medical Centre equally tested positive for the virus.

It was gathered that the management decided to shut the institution for two weeks to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Registrar, Dr Adedayo Adebayo, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday.

The registrar added, “The report attributed the cause of death of one of the medical personnel that transited to immortality lately to complications that arose from COVID-19.

“Regrettably, the two other staff members of the medical centre similarly tested positive for the viral infection and have been placed on isolation and undergoing treatment.

“Arising from this untoward development, it is incumbent on the college management to immediately close down the college to forestall further spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, a commercial bank branch located along Osogbo-Gbongan Road, Osun State, on Friday, shut down its operations, as a contact of a coronavirus patient was said to have visited the bank during the week.

A staff member of the bank, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told one of our correspondents that the branch opened for business but had to shut down abruptly.

When contacted, Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, said some officials were in the bank to collect samples.

Isamotu, however, said he did not know that the bank shut down its operations.

Also, the management of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital has disclosed that COVID-19 tests have returned five positive cases.

This was contained in an internal memo issued on Friday to the staff and patients of the hospital by the Chief Medical Director, Prof Ikpeme Ikpeme.

The memo read in part, “The management of University of Calabar Teaching Hospital wishes to inform her staff and patients that COVID-19 tests performed on five samples from our hospital returned positive. Two of these samples came from our medical staff.

The CMD confirmed the memo to our correspondent on Friday.

“I can confirm to you that I issued the memo,” he said and asked our correspondent to call back later as he was in a meeting.

Two days ago, the governor of the state, Prof Ben Ayade, had announced that the state was COVID-19 free and invited members of his cabinet to a celebration at his office.

Meanwhile, wife of the governor of Benue State, Eunice Ortom; her son, and her staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Benue first lady, in a statement on Friday night, advised those who had met her recently to go into isolation and make themselves available for testing, – TheCable.