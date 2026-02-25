The Ogun State Police Command has released TikTok influencer Abigeal Nsikak, popularly known as Mirabel, to the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development after she voluntarily presented herself at a police station in connection with her widely publicised rape allegation.

In a statement issued via X on Wednesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed that Mirabel visited the station of her own free will.

He added that she underwent a comprehensive medical examination and has been fully cooperating with investigators.

“In consideration of her welfare and support needs, she has been released to the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“The Ministry has undertaken responsibility for her care and has assured the Command that she will be made available whenever required as investigations continue,” the statement read.

The command emphasised that the case is being managed with the highest level of professionalism, sensitivity and thoroughness.

It appealed to the public to avoid speculative commentary and allow the investigation to proceed unimpeded, promising additional information as developments warrant.

The matter first drew national attention in mid-February when Mirabel posted emotional videos on TikTok describing a purported home invasion and sexual assault at her Ogijo residence in Ogun State.

The posts triggered significant public outrage, with celebrities commenting on the wider issue of sexual assault and donations being made.

However, the claim later faced intense online scrutiny over alleged inconsistencies, including the absence of supporting phone records and no physical evidence of a forced break-in at the scene.

In a later reported conversation with activist VeryDarkMan, she clarified that she might not have been raped, prompting calls from some quarters for prosecution for allegedly making a false claim.

No arrests related to the alleged incident have been announced, and the investigation continues without prejudice to the final outcome.

The Ogun State Police reiterated its commitment to treating all reports of sexual violence seriously while upholding fairness and the rule of law.