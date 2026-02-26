The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has overhauled the schedule for the next general election, moving the Presidential and National Assembly polls forward to January 16, 2027.

The adjustment comes as a direct consequence of the repeal of the Electoral Act 2022 and the subsequent enactment of the Electoral Act 2026, which has fundamentally altered the statutory timelines governing Nigerian elections.

In a statement released Thursday night in Abuja, the Commission explained that the new legal framework necessitated a complete review of the previously announced dates.

National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Malam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, stated that the agency has now “reviewed and realigned the Schedule to ensure full compliance with the new legal framework” introduced by the 2026 Act.

Under the revised timetable, the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections have also been rescheduled to take place on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

The dates represent a notable departure from the Commission’s earlier plan, which had originally fixed the presidential ballot for late February and the state-level elections for March.

The shift in the general election calendar has also impacted off-cycle polls. The Commission confirmed that the Osun State Governorship Election, which was initially slated for August 8, 2026, has been moved to Saturday, August 15, 2026. Regarding the ongoing preparations for the Ekiti and Osun polls, the Commission noted that while some activities have already been concluded, “the remaining activities will now be implemented strictly in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.”

Beyond the election days themselves, the new timetable sets an accelerated pace for political parties. The conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of any arising disputes, is scheduled to begin on April 23, 2026, and must be concluded by May 30, 2026.

The window for official campaigning is also clearly defined, with Presidential and National Assembly campaigns set to kick off on August 19, 2026, followed by Governorship and State House of Assembly campaigns on September 9, 2026.

Haruna emphasised the necessity of discipline among political actors during this transition, warning that “political parties are strongly advised to adhere strictly to these timelines” and affirming that “the Commission will enforce compliance with the law.”

He clarified that all campaigns must end exactly 24 hours before their respective election days, as mandated by the new statutes.

According to the Commission, these drastic changes remain “consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2026.”

The Commission reminded the public that the success of the 2027 polls is a shared burden, calling on all stakeholders to “cooperate in ensuring peaceful, credible and inclusive elections that reflect the sovereign will of the Nigerian people.”