Amotekun: Southern Kaduna plans security outfit to fight bandits, kidnappers

February 3, 2020 0

Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) says it is studying the South West Nigeria Security outfit ‘Operation Amotekun’ with a bid to imitate the initiative to protect residents of the area from attacks.

The union said the resolve to understudy Amotekun followed persistent attacks and killing of inhabitants in Southern Kaduna in recent years.

President of the union, Jonathan Asake, said no fewer than 35 people have been killed, 10 communities sacked, and about 115 persons abducted in serial attacks by bandits which commenced on January 6, 2020.

He said while some of the survivors and victims of the attacks were forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps, 58 had been kidnapped.

Asake described the idea of Amotekun by the South West governors as the best thing to ever happen in tackling security challenges plaguing the nation. He said the southern Kaduna people support Amotekun, and would try to emulate it to save the area from bandits.

