Hon. Benjamin C Obidigwe, the immediate-past Special Adviser on political matters to the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Dr. Willie Obiano, has reacted to the rumours in social and print media insinuating his interest in deputizing a particular governorship candidate in 2021 .

Reacting to a publication contained in Sun online newspaper on Wednesday, Obidigwe, who is now the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constitutency in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, described such insinuation as unbelievable, impossible and unacceptable.

According to the ‘Akaoma Jide Aku’ title-holder, who is also the Founder and National President of the most populous association in South-East, the United Anambra Youth Assembly (U-AYA) and United Anambra Women Assembly (U-AWA), “I’m not interested in deputy governorship position come 2021 but my groups, associates and I are supporting Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo for governorship position under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2021 and we have publicly endorsed him”

Obidigwe further maintained that the current leadership in the state under Gov. Obiano has positioned Anambra on the part of greatness through his unquantifiable achievements and as such needed a consolidation of the developmental projects which prompted his choice of Soludo.

He urged speculators and political analysts from the pages of newspaper to disssociate him from the deputy governorship interest.