L-R: Muhammad Nami, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) signing the Memorandum of Understating (MoU) to ascertain Value-Added Tax (VAT) elements in telco’s transactions in Abuja on Tuesday.

L-R: Muhammad Nami, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) signing the Memorandum of Understating (MoU) to ascertain Value-Added Tax (VAT) elements in telco’s transactions in Abuja on Tuesday.

June 10, 2020 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Bala Yesufu (right), former Director, Corporate & Govt (West Africa), Cadbury Nigeria Plc during a solidarity visit to the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, in Lagos on Sunday.