The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign flag-off for the August 30 local government elections in Rivers State will begin any moment from now.

The rally is expected to feature the presentation of party flags to candidates who emerged in last Saturday’s primary election conducted by the party.

The Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, is a beehive of activities, with party leaders and supporters seen carrying flags and other party insignia.

Chairman of the party, Chief Tony Okocha, arrived early with members of the state executive for the event and was welcomed with a loud ovation.

Some of the candidates sighted at the rally by our correspondent as of 11 am include Confidence Deko (Gokana LGA), Dr. Chidi Lloyd (Emuoha), Allwell Ihunda (Port Harcourt City LGA), and Vincent Nemienoka (Ogu/Bolo LGA), among others.