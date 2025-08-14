Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State is to begin a three-week medical leave from August 18.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu-Zango, on Thursday in Katsina.

Radda expressed his commitment to return to serve the people of the state with renewed energy and dedication after this medical leave.

“I want to thank everyone for their kind words and ongoing support. Taking the necessary steps to prioritise my health is essential so I can continue to serve effectively and make the best decisions for our state.

“I look forward to returning to my duties as soon as I finish my medical checkup,” he quoted the governor as saying.

The commissioner further revealed that to ensure seamless governance and continued leadership, the Deputy Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe, would assume the responsibilities of governance.

The governor expressed confidence in Lawal-Jobe’s ability to lead and manage affairs with the same dedication and commitment.

“We wish to assure the public that all ongoing initiatives, programmes and projects will continue to progress without interruption,” the governor said.