Music executive, Ubi Franklin, has denied claims that he stole a luxury wristwatch while in Miami, United States, for singer Davido’s wedding over the weekend.

The rumours began circulating on social media on Wednesday following a report on a blog.

Franklin took to his X (Formerly Twitter) account to address what he described as false and misleading allegations.

“I am currently aware of the recent circulation on social media linking my name to an alleged theft.

“I wish to make it clear that these allegations are completely false and misleading,” he wrote.

Explaining the events in Miami, Franklin said he had been approached by a man named Benny, who offered to sell him a wristwatch.

“After reviewing the item and confirming its previous ownership, I decided not to purchase it in order to avoid any potential complications.

“I clearly communicated that to him,” Franklin stated.

He added that during the church service at the wedding, Benny sent his brother to deliver another wristwatch, which Franklin purchased and paid for in full.

“Given the busy circumstances surrounding the wedding, I was in possession of both wristwatches and wore the one he sent to me through his brother,” he explained.

According to him, he left Miami immediately after the wedding to prepare for his sister’s funeral and was contacted by Benny while airborne regarding the other wristwatch.

“I want to state clearly: I am not a thief. I have never stolen from anyone in my life.

“I purchased a wristwatch and paid in full from Benny,” Franklin said, noting that Benny had already debunked the theft claim earlier in the day.

Franklin described the situation as “an extremely difficult and sensitive time” for him and his family, adding that this would be his final comment on the matter.