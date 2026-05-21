The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has declared Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 election, following his victory in the party’s primary held on Thursday.

The exercise took place at the APC Secretariat in Acme, Ogba, and was described by party officials as peaceful and transparent.

Chairman of the APC National Governorship Election Committee, Gen. Jon Temlong (retd), announced the results in the presence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, party leaders and key stakeholders, including Senator Ganiyu Solomon, former Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, council chairmen, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, lawmakers, and other party faithful.

According to the electoral officer, Hamzat secured 657,917 votes out of the 657,974 accredited votes cast, while his challenger, Lanre Jim-Kamal, polled one vote. Another aspirant, Samuel Ajose, withdrew from the race before the exercise.

Declaring the result, Temlong said: “I, Gen. Jon Temlong (retd), hereby affirm that Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, having satisfied the guidelines set out in the party’s constitution, is returned as the winner of the governorship primary and the APC candidate for the 2027 election, this 21st day of May, 2026.”

In his acceptance speech, Hamzat expressed gratitude to party leaders and supporters, particularly Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“I want to thank Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for what you have done for this state and the party,” he said.

He also acknowledged members of the National Assembly, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), and the electoral committee, while expressing appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his leadership.

“With humility, I accept the candidacy of the APC in the upcoming 2027 elections,” Hamzat added.