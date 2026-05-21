The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Dr. Jamilu Ishiaku Gwamna as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections in Gombe State.

The declaration was made after the primary election held across the state.

Gwamna was earlier picked as the consensus candidate of the APC but there was resistance.

Announcing the result, the Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi, said the exercise was conducted in line with the Electoral Act 2022, as well as the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC.

He disclosed that a total of 556,081 accredited voters participated in the exercise which he said was conducted across all the 11 local government areas of the state.

Dr. Gwamna emerged winner of the primary election after polling 247,161 votes to defeat the two other aspirants.

He also announced that Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami scored 12,120 votes to emerge as the first runner-up, while former Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, who polled 11, 612 votes, emerged as second runner-up.

“I, Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi, hereby declare Jamilu Ishiaku Gwamna as the winner of this primary election and return him as the duly elected governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general elections,” he declared.

Senator Danladi further revealed that the committee received written notices of withdrawal from two of the aspirants, Prof. Pantami and Senator Alkali.

He, however, noted that the withdrawal letters were submitted after the commencement of the electoral process, adding that their names had already appeared on the ballot papers and votes were still recorded for them.

The chairman commended the leadership of the APC at both national and state levels for their support, which he said contributed to the successful conduct of the primary election.

He also praised members of the election committee for their cooperation and commitment, as well as security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and orderly process.

Danladi further appreciated Governor Yahaya for “providing a level playing field for all aspirants”.

He thanked party members and the people of Gombe for their peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

Jamilu Gwamna was an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2018 and 2022 primary elections, where he finished as the runner-up during both attempts.

Prior to that, he was the gubernatorial candidate of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) during the 2007 general elections, where he lost to the then incumbent Governor Muhammad Danjuma Goje of the PDP.

Gwamna was Managing Director of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), as well as a onetime Executive Chairman of the Gombe State Water Corporation.