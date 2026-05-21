The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its governorship and State House of Assembly primary elections in Bauchi, Kwara and Zamfara states.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced in a statement on Thursday that the governorship primary elections in Bauchi and Kwara states had been rescheduled to Friday, May 22, 2026.

Morka said the postponement was approved by the National Working Committee of the APC after consultations with relevant stakeholders, in line with the party’s commitment to ensuring a transparent, orderly, peaceful and credible primary election process.

The statement read in part, “The All Progressives Congress hereby announces the rescheduling of the Governorship Primary Elections in Bauchi and Kwara States to Friday, May 22, 2026.

“Similarly, the party has approved the rescheduling of the State House of Assembly Primary Elections for Maradun I and Maradun II constituencies in Zamfara State to Sunday, May 24, 2026.

“The decision was approved by the National Working Committee following consultations with relevant stakeholders and in furtherance of the Party’s commitment to ensuring transparent, orderly, peaceful and credible primary election process.”