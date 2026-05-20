Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Nasarawa North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sule won the party’s senatorial primary election held on Tuesday, polling 47,393 votes to defeat his only challenger, former Deputy Governor of the state and immediate past Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Silas Ali Agara, who secured 2,915 votes.

The result showed that the governor defeated Agara with a margin of more than 44,000 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Musa Guri, announced the result in Akwanga, describing the exercise as peaceful, credible and transparent.

“I, Musa Shuaibu Guri, Chairman of the Senatorial Primary Elections Committee, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the Nasarawa North senatorial primary election held on the 18th day of May 2026,” he said.

“Audu Alhaji Sule got a total vote of 47,393, while the second aspirant, Silas Ali Agara, got a total vote of 2,915,” Guri added.

The returning officer further stated that Sule satisfied all the constitutional requirements and guidelines of the APC and was therefore declared the winner of the primary election.

“He scored the highest number of votes and is accordingly declared the winner and returned as the party’s senatorial candidate for Nasarawa North Senatorial District,” he declared.