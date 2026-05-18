The All Progressives Congress (APC) has made a U-turn on its earlier list of senatorial aspirants barred from its Senate primaries, removing five names, including that of former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, in an updated version issued on Monday.

The updated list, signed by the National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, shorltly after the first list was released on Monday, reduced the number of affected aspirants from 47 to 44, with no explanation offered for the deletions.

Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases an updated list of Senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in the Party’s Senate Primary Elections.

“The APC urges all stakeholders to uphold transparency, orderliness, and the integrity of the ongoing Primary Election process.”

Murray-Bruce, who had represented Bayelsa East in the Senate, was among the most prominent names on the initial list released earlier the same day.

His removal from the updated list, without any statement on his clearance status, was not explained by the party.

Also dropped from the list were four others: Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue (Anambra North), Gyang Yaya Zi San. (Plateau North), Napoleon Binkap Bah (Plateau South), and Usman Ephraim Gar (Plateau Central).

Two new names were added, Ibrahim Bala (Nasarawa West), listed as not cleared, and Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa West), who was recorded as having voluntarily withdrawn.

The updated list also revised the status of some aspirants previously marked as “not cleared.”

Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East) and Donald Daunemigita (Bayelsa West) were reclassified as voluntary withdrawals, while Garba Musa Mai Doki (Kebbi South) was listed as having defected, and Adam Mouktar Mohammed (Jigawa South/West) was recorded as having failed to appear for screening.

Here is the updated full list:

Benson S. Agadaga — Bayelsa East — Voluntary Withdrawal

Daniel Effiong Asuquo — Cross River South — Not Cleared

Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Cross River Central — Not Cleared

Marian Nnamaka Ogoh-Ali — Delta North — Not Cleared

Usman J. Wowo — FCT — Not Cleared

Abubakar Umar Abdullahi — FCT — Not Cleared

Adam Mouktar Mohammed — Jigawa South West — Did Not Appear for Screening

Garba Musa Mai Doki — Kebbi South — Defected

Kollo B. Jiya — Kwara North — Not Cleared

Olutola John Onijala — Kwara South — Not Cleared

Awolola Muritala — Kwara South — Not Cleared

Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — Kwara South — Not Cleared

Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared

Usman Muhammed Elegu — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared

Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared

Ari Ali Muhammed — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared

Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — Niger South — Not Cleared

Muhammed Bello A. — Niger South — Not Cleared

Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger East — Not Cleared

Ademola Wasiu Alli — Oyo Central — Not Cleared

Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — Oyo North — Not Cleared

Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — Oyo South — Not Cleared

Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Oyo Central — Not Cleared

Hameed Afeez Repete — Oyo Central — Not Cleared

Akinremi Alade Bolaji — Oyo South — Not Cleared

Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Taraba Central — Not Cleared

Oyukaye Flag Amachree — Rivers West — Not Cleared

Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — Rivers West — Not Cleared

Jack-Rich Tein T.S — Rivers West — Not Cleared

Banigo Ipalibo — Rivers West — Not Cleared

Barry Balera Mwara — Rivers South East — Not Cleared

Hassan H. Kafayos — Yobe North — Not Cleared

Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared

Aliyu Abubakar — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared

Muhammad Bashir Maru — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared

Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared

Abubakar H. Moriiki — Zamfara North — Not Cleared

Bilyaminu Yusuf — Zamfara North — Not Cleared

Isyaka Ajiya Anka — Zamfara West — Not Cleared

Ibrahim Bala — Nasarawa West — Not Cleared

Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana — Nasarawa West — Voluntary Withdrawal

Hamish Idris — Adamawa North — Not Cleared

Abdurman Kwacham — Adamawa North — Not Cleared

Donald Daunemigita — Bayelsa West — Voluntary Withdrawal