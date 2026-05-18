The All Progressives Congress (APC) has made a U-turn on its earlier list of senatorial aspirants barred from its Senate primaries, removing five names, including that of former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, in an updated version issued on Monday.
The updated list, signed by the National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, shorltly after the first list was released on Monday, reduced the number of affected aspirants from 47 to 44, with no explanation offered for the deletions.
Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases an updated list of Senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in the Party’s Senate Primary Elections.
“The APC urges all stakeholders to uphold transparency, orderliness, and the integrity of the ongoing Primary Election process.”
Murray-Bruce, who had represented Bayelsa East in the Senate, was among the most prominent names on the initial list released earlier the same day.
His removal from the updated list, without any statement on his clearance status, was not explained by the party.
Also dropped from the list were four others: Chimzobam Kingsley Nnalue (Anambra North), Gyang Yaya Zi San. (Plateau North), Napoleon Binkap Bah (Plateau South), and Usman Ephraim Gar (Plateau Central).
Two new names were added, Ibrahim Bala (Nasarawa West), listed as not cleared, and Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa West), who was recorded as having voluntarily withdrawn.
The updated list also revised the status of some aspirants previously marked as “not cleared.”
Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East) and Donald Daunemigita (Bayelsa West) were reclassified as voluntary withdrawals, while Garba Musa Mai Doki (Kebbi South) was listed as having defected, and Adam Mouktar Mohammed (Jigawa South/West) was recorded as having failed to appear for screening.
Here is the updated full list:
Benson S. Agadaga — Bayelsa East — Voluntary Withdrawal
Daniel Effiong Asuquo — Cross River South — Not Cleared
Oden Ibiang O Ewa — Cross River Central — Not Cleared
Marian Nnamaka Ogoh-Ali — Delta North — Not Cleared
Usman J. Wowo — FCT — Not Cleared
Abubakar Umar Abdullahi — FCT — Not Cleared
Adam Mouktar Mohammed — Jigawa South West — Did Not Appear for Screening
Garba Musa Mai Doki — Kebbi South — Defected
Kollo B. Jiya — Kwara North — Not Cleared
Olutola John Onijala — Kwara South — Not Cleared
Awolola Muritala — Kwara South — Not Cleared
Adeleke Emmanuel Gbenga — Kwara South — Not Cleared
Abdullahi Tanko Zubairu — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared
Usman Muhammed Elegu — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared
Yusuf Moh’d Agabi — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared
Ari Ali Muhammed — Nasarawa South — Not Cleared
Muhammed Rabiu Sadiq — Niger South — Not Cleared
Muhammed Bello A. — Niger South — Not Cleared
Bello Bawa Bwari — Niger East — Not Cleared
Ademola Wasiu Alli — Oyo Central — Not Cleared
Ajimobi Wasiu Adegboyega — Oyo North — Not Cleared
Kolapoboye Kola Daisi — Oyo South — Not Cleared
Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen — Oyo Central — Not Cleared
Hameed Afeez Repete — Oyo Central — Not Cleared
Akinremi Alade Bolaji — Oyo South — Not Cleared
Bello Abudullahi Bodejo — Taraba Central — Not Cleared
Oyukaye Flag Amachree — Rivers West — Not Cleared
Tamunobaabo Wemike Danagogo — Rivers West — Not Cleared
Jack-Rich Tein T.S — Rivers West — Not Cleared
Banigo Ipalibo — Rivers West — Not Cleared
Barry Balera Mwara — Rivers South East — Not Cleared
Hassan H. Kafayos — Yobe North — Not Cleared
Sanusi Ibrahim Garachi — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared
Aliyu Abubakar — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared
Muhammad Bashir Maru — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared
Hassan Muhammad Gusau — Zamfara Central — Not Cleared
Abubakar H. Moriiki — Zamfara North — Not Cleared
Bilyaminu Yusuf — Zamfara North — Not Cleared
Isyaka Ajiya Anka — Zamfara West — Not Cleared
Ibrahim Bala — Nasarawa West — Not Cleared
Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana — Nasarawa West — Voluntary Withdrawal
Hamish Idris — Adamawa North — Not Cleared
Abdurman Kwacham — Adamawa North — Not Cleared
Donald Daunemigita — Bayelsa West — Voluntary Withdrawal
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