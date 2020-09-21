APC rejects Edo election results

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the results of the governorship poll held on Saturday in which Governor Godwin Obaseki was declared winner.

Obaseki had polled 307,955 votes to defeat Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who scored 223,619 votes.

Reacting to Obaseki’s victory, the APC in a statement on its twitter handle told party faithful and supporters that it had noted their outcry and urged them to stay calm, as it was still studying the results and would decide what next to do.

“To Edo people, our party faithfuls & supporters, we have noted your outcry but urge you all to stay calm while we study the #EdoDecides2020 results & decide what next.

“There were obvious illicit tampering with results, to shore up PDP numbers and mark down that of our party. Areas where we won, they cancelled them. They decreased the votes in areas we had advantage, they rejected our results and jerked up theirs,” the party said.The “strong arm” tactics, as seen in the election, cannot slide. Our people were arbitrarily arrested, while many of the figures were fabricated.

The APC also noted the arbitrary arrest of its local party members, who could have resisted the outrage, while Mr Obaseki was busy diverting attention with false alarm.

It said Obaseki shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage but said the tactic was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field.

“On this note, we hereby reject the outcome of the election, and urge our members to stay calm. We thank them for their support. We’ll be announcing our decision & course of action shortly,” it stated.