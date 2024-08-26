There is tension in the Ajiran community of Agungi Area, Lekki, Lagos State, as gunmen shot and butchered Demola, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Tijani Akinloye, in the community.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the weight of the matter disclosed that the assassination took place on Monday along Chevron Drive, close to Ebano Supermarket.

It was also gathered that the community being deserted because of the tension created by the killing.

Also, a notice sent to our correspondent from the management of an estate in the community confirmed the incident while appealing to the residents to avoid the Chevron, Agungi, and Ajiran areas.

The statement read, “This is to notify all residents that Ajiran (Agungi) king’s son was assassinated today along Chevron Drive (close to Ebano Supermarket) this morning.

“We therefore plead to our esteemed residents to avoid Chevron area, Agungi and Ajiran for now for their safety.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

In a terse statement on Monday night, Hundeyin said the police had begun an investigation into the matter.

According to him, the 50-year-old prince was attacked along Chevron Drive in the Lekki area of Lagos while driving in his black Toyota Corolla.

“He was attacked near Bourdilon Court Estate Gate by four armed men driving in a white mini bus.

“The attackers shot and stabbed him to death. The scene had been visited and one expanded cartridge was recovered while the corpse had been moved to a morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“The case will be transferred to SCIID Panti, Yaba, for further investigation,” the statement read.