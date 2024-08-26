Gunmen have abducted a director of the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service, identified as Aribibia Fubara.

Fubara was said to have been abducted by the gunmen who reportedly came through the Okirika Waterfront in a speedboat to the Marine Base axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The armen men who were about six in number had stormed the area in a commando style and shot indiscriminately into the air.

On arrival in the area, it was learnt that the hoodlums quickly identified their target, whisked him into their boat, and zoomed off.

The abductors had yet to make any contact with the family of their captive as of the time of filing this report on Monday.

When contacted, Rivers Police Command’s pokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation has commenced.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, stated, “Yes, the command is aware of the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the deployment of all tactical units and alerted all area commanders to ensure he is rescued unhurt

“Also, the CP has given them an order to ensure the suspects are apprehended and make them face the law. “