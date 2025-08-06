The Nigerian Army has strongly refuted reports circulating in the media and on social platforms alleging that retired soldiers are being denied their retirement benefits.

This clarification follows videos and news articles showing a group of retired personnel protesting at the Federal Ministry of Finance over supposed unpaid entitlements.

In a statement issued by Army authorities, the Nigerian Army affirmed that all entitlements due to retired personnel up to date have been fully paid in line with the provisions of the Manual of Financial Administration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (MAFA) 2017.

The Army urged any individual with legitimate grievances to channel their complaints through the appropriate military administrative structures for prompt investigation and resolution.

“Contrary to the insinuations, there has been no incident where a retiring soldier was ejected from the barracks before receiving full payment of their entitlements,” the Army emphasised.

The institution also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a structured and compassionate exit process for its personnel, ensuring that their welfare is never compromised.

Responding to comparisons being made between military entitlements and the welfare of Nigerian athletes, the Army described such parallels as “inappropriate,” stressing that military service is a noble and selfless commitment governed by clearly defined terms, including the recently updated Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) 2024.

The Army further noted that under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, the welfare of both serving and retired personnel remains a key priority under the “Soldier First” policy, which is designed to uphold the dignity and well-being of every soldier.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its unwavering loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and remains fully committed to its constitutional duties,” the statement added.

The Army assured the public that all issues affecting its personnel will continue to be handled with transparency, empathy, and strict adherence to due process.