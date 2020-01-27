Aso rock cabal: My relationship with Osinbajo perfect, VP not complaining – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the issue of a cabal in Aso Rock as well as his relationship with Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Asked if a cabal exists in the seat of power, Buhari recalled that he had addressed the issue before, insisting there was nothing of such, stressing that he was the one that went round the country to campaign during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

“I addressed this matter before. I was the one who went round the country on campaigns, and I was the one voted into office as President twice.

“No one else did, and no one else took the oath of office, and can exercise the powers of a President.”

When asked about his relationship with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said things were “perfect”, between them.

He was asked to rate his relationship with his deputy on a scale of one to 10. But the President replied: “Perfect. Or has he complained to you?”

Buhari made the comment in an interview with The Interview by email released in Abuja on Saturday.

A press statement issued by Azu Ishiekwene, MD/editor-in-chief of The Interview, on Sunday, highlighted some of the president’s comments in the interview.

The president also reacted to the vote of no confidence expressed by TY Danjuma on his administration during a recent book launch in Ibadan.

TY Danjuma had also said if he says what he knows about the goings-on in the government, Nigerians would lose sleep, but the president seems not to be bothered about his comments. Buhari believes his re-election was a vindication of his voters’ confidence and support for him and his government’s policies.

Buhari said: “And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man.”

He also commented on the insinuation that a “cabal” runs his government; his promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, and criticisms that his claim that he is now a “reformed democrat” is fake.