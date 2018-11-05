Aviation workers to join NLC strike tomorrow

Aviation workers have vowed to ground the nation’s aviation sector in compliance with the strike threatened by the organized labour.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) weekend issued a notice of strike to all their members.

The notice was signed jointly by Assistant General Secretary of NUATE, Comrade Temenu Akinola; Deputy General Secretary, ATSSSAN, Comrade Frances Akinjole; ANAP General Secretary, Comrade Abdulrazaq Saidu and General Secretary of NAAPE, Comrade Abba Ocheme.

The notice read: “As you are all aware, the NLC, TUC and ULC have jointly declared an indefinite national strike action commencing from November 6, 2018 over the vexed issue of government’s unwillingness to implement report of the national tripartite committee on minimum wage review.

“In complying with the directive of the labour centres, therefore, we issue this notice to all workers in the aviation sector to withdraw all services from 00:00hrs of November 6, 2018.

“The notice also applies to all businesses and agencies involved with aviation to be aware of the above situation and adjust their businesses accordingly. The general especially the international travelling public, are equally notified to avoid or cancel, plans to utilize aviation services within the period of the strike.

“For emphasis, all workers must comply with this directive as our unions will not tolerate any sabotage of the strike action”.