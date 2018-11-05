Lagos APC announces Hamzat as Sanwo-Olu’s running mate

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), Lagos State chapter has announced former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, Dr Kadri Hamzat as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The state party leaders made the official presentation of Hamzat as Sanwo-Olu’s running mate on Sunday at the party secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba area of Lagos.

Hamzat was born September 19, 1964.

He graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1986 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering and subsequently furthered his studies at home and abroad, resulting in both an MSc. in Crop Processing Engineering (1988) and a Ph.D. in System Process Engineering (1992).

Sequel to this, he garnered about two decades of work experience in several organisations, including the City of New York, RTP Consulting Services, Columbia University, Merrill Lynch Inc, Morgan Stanley and Oando Plc.

In August 2005, Hamzat was appointed Commissioner for Science and Technology during the tenure of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He retained his position when Governor Babatunde Fashola assumed office in 2007. It was during his tenure as Commissioner for Science and Technology that Hamzat enforced the application of modern technology in the state’s ministries, thus changing the face of data and record keeping in Lagos and at the same time eliminating the trend of state ghost workers.

It is reported in some quarters that this single act was largely responsible for his elevation as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure at the commencement of the second term in office of the Governor Fashola’s administration. The office had gone on without a commissioner during Fashola’s first four years, with only a Special Adviser reporting directly to the governor.

In execution of his mandate, Hamzat’s ministry has completed several key projects for Lagos State in the mega-city era.