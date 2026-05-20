The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday arrested two suspects, Shehu and Abubakar, in connection with the abduction of two staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria at Idi-Ayunre in Oluyole Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, in Ibadan, said the incident occurred at about 6 pm on Tuesday, May 20, 2026.

He explained that a distress report was received at the Idi-Ayunre Divisional Police Headquarters from the chief security officer of CRIN, reporting the abduction of two staff members of the institution by unidentified armed men who reportedly invaded the premises and whisked the victims away to an unknown destination.

The PPRO said upon receipt of the report, police operatives immediately visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment, during which preliminary findings revealed that about six armed men invaded the area before abducting the victims.

Ayanlade said, “The State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that on May 19, 2026, at about 1800hrs, a distress report was received at Idi-Ayunre Divisional Police Headquarters from the Chief Security Officer of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, reporting the abduction of two staff members of the institution by unidentified armed men who reportedly invaded the premises of the institute and whisked the victims away to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives immediately visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment, during which preliminary findings revealed that about six armed men invaded the area before abducting the victims.”

He said intensive bush combing and coordinated search operations had commenced across surrounding forested locations linked to the incident.

The PPRO added that the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbemiga Abimbola, had directed the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence assets, including operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of the perpetrators.

The police spokesperson said, “It was during one of such operations on May 20, 2026, at about 0810hrs, that police operatives encountered and accosted two suspicious individuals identified as Shehu and Abubakar.

“Upon preliminary interrogation, the duo volunteered to lead the operatives to the hideout of their accomplices.

“However, while approaching the suspected location, the team came under gunfire attack from armed men believed to be members of the kidnapping syndicate.

“The operatives responded professionally, repelled the attack, and successfully extracted the two suspects, who are currently in the custody of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation and intelligence exploitation.

“While these operations are ongoing and yielding actionable leads, the command has observed with serious concern the circulation of false and misleading reports by certain media outlets and social media platforms alleging another mass abduction in Abanla community and other parts of Ibadan.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Police Command categorically states that no such incident has been reported anywhere within Ibadan metropolis or its environs apart from the already reported CRIN incident presently receiving robust operational attention.

“The command views the dissemination of such unverified and sensational reports as highly irresponsible and capable of creating unnecessary fear, panic, and tension among residents.

“Beyond this, the spread of false information has the tendency to undermine public confidence in ongoing security efforts while equally diverting limited operational and emergency response resources away from genuine security concerns requiring immediate attention.

“It is against this backdrop that the command strongly advises media organisations, bloggers, and social media influencers to uphold the principles of responsible reportage by verifying security-related information through appropriate channels before publication.”

He said the police remain committed to maintaining a productive relationship with the media, adding that such partnership must be guided by accuracy, professionalism, and the collective interest of public safety and national security.

The command reassured residents that robust security measures have been emplaced across the affected axis and other strategic locations within the state to deny criminal elements any operational foothold.

It also encouraged the general public to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding while continuing to support the police and other security agencies with timely and credible information capable of aiding ongoing operations.