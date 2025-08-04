The Benue State Government has introduced surveillance services to monitor situations in communities across the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), James Iorpuu, who disclosed this on Monday during the launch of the State electronic emergency management system, said that the drone surveillance will also help to monitor activities within all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state.

Iorpuu said, “BSEMA with technical expertise of Benue Digital Infrastructure Company PLC has now introduced drone surveillance services in capturing realtime emergency response images and videos across affected communities including activities within all IDP camps.

“These drone-enabled situational reports shall henceforth be available to the public on all our digital platforms, ensuring transparency, accountability, and faster mobilisation of aid and partnerships..

The BSEMA boss called on the people of state, and the diaspora communities, humanitarian partners and patriotic stakeholders to adopt and use the digital channels.

He advised them to ignore any unofficial or politically-motivated links, which he said could only heighten tension in the state.

“This platform is built for you, powered by you and with your support, we shall overcome emergency challenges in our dear State”.

Iorpuu added that with the introduction of drone surveillance, the state could now guarantee a smarter, faster, more transparent, and collaborative emergency response mechanism that showcases the Digital Benue spirit to the world.

“As we commission the Benue E-Emergency Platforms today, we proudly position Benue as the undisputed pioneer in digital emergency management in Nigeria,” he said.