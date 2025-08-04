The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested four suspects over a newborn baby allegedly stolen at a health centre in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

There was pandemonium at the health facility in Ado Ekiti on Monday morning following the discovery that the newly delivered baby was nowhere to be found.

A source said, “It was when the nurses on duty wanted to cater to the baby in the morning that it was discovered that the child, said to be delivered on Sunday evening, was nowhere to be found.”

Another source, who reiterated that the baby’s disappearance was a source of concern, said, “The situation caused pandemonium as the mother of the baby, staff of the health facility and traders in the nearby market were all perplexed by the occurrence.”

When contacted, the Ekiti Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, disclosed to our correspondent that the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, had tasked law enforcement agents to move swiftly into the matter and ensure recovery of the baby.

Abutu said, “The CP has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the recovery of the baby.

“Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime and are giving us credible information that will aid the investigation process.” – Punch.