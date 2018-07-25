Benue youths block Gov. Ortom from attending meeting with Buhari, APC

Youths under the auspices of ‘Coalition of Benue Youths’ and comprising 40 groups on Wednesday have forced the driver of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to remove the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from his car.

The youths also prevented the governor from proceeding to Abuja, where it was understood that he was to attend a meeting with APC leadership, with the aim of settling the rift between him and APC leader in the state, George Akume.

The youths had stormed the Government House on Wednesday morning, and had prevented the governor from traveling to Abuja.

The governor had, around 10am, taken off from Government House, Makurdi, when the youths in their hundreds blocked his route.

The youths carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “Ortom, don’t go back to APC,” “We don’t have land to donate for ranching,” “APC is Miyetti party,” Our farms are not for cows,” You must leave APC,” Ortom is our party,” and “2019: On Ortom we stand.”

While speaking, Terrence Kuanum and Pastor Dave Ogbole who spoke on behalf of the youths advised the governor not to attend the meeting but to seek alternative platform for his re-election.

The youths threatened not to vote for him if he shuns their advice or attend the meeting.

One of the spokesmen, Ogbole, ordered the removal of APC flag from the governor’s official car, and the governor’s driver complied immediately and removed the flag.

“We need a leader that will protect us and you have shown that in the past three years; but we don’t want you to attend the meeting with the leaders of APC.

“But if you insist, there is no problem; but be ready to crush all of us,” Ogbole said.

The governor, who pleaded with the youths to allow him attend the meeting with the promise to protect their interest, eventually did a U-Turn when the youths insisted that he should not go.

“I know the support you have shown and still show to me, but I promise you that I will protect your interest,” the governor pleaded. – Punch.