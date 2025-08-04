President Bola Tinubu has honoured Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, with a reward package that includes $100,000 for each player, $50,000 for every member of the 11-man coaching and technical crew.

Tinubu also rewarded all team members and staff with a three-bedroom flat at the Renewed Hope Estate.

In addition, the President conferred on the players and their technical crew the prestigious national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

This was announced by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the presidential reception in their honour at the State House Banquet hall, Abuja.

The triumphant D’Tigress alongside their officials, were warmly welcomed by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, supported by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, at the New Banquet Hall in the Presidential Villa at 5:05 pm.

On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Shettima received the team in recognition of their outstanding achievement.

Also in attendance at the reception were Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youths and Sports Development, Garba Maidoki; and Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Kabiru Amadou.

The D’Tigress arrived after clinching their historic fifth consecutive AfroBasket title, outplaying Mali 78–64 in the final held at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

This win marks their seventh overall championship, reinforcing their supremacy in African women’s basketball.

The ceremony at the Presidential Villa mirrors a similar reception President Tinubu hosted a week earlier for the national female football team, the Super Falcons, who recently secured their tenth WAFCON title in Rabat, Morocco.

Tinubu’s remarks, delivered by Shettima at the reception noted, “Beyond being ambassadors of our nation and symbols of excellence, you have reminded us all of the power of sports to unite a diverse nation. Your victory is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. You have brought home not just a trophy, but valuable lessons for all Nigerians.

“It is a great honour, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, to welcome our formidable D’Tigress to the State House. Once again, you are continental champions and now the top African team to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup pre-qualifying tournament. You conquered Africa with a score of 78 to 64—showcasing not just tactical skill, but remarkable determination and resilience. The entire nation stands behind you with pride and support.

“My dear daughters, you faced challenges bravely, especially in the final quarter, responding not with panic but with poise. When you wore the green and white, it was more than just a uniform—you wore it with purpose, and now you wear the crown of African basketball for the fifth consecutive time.”

The President hailed Rena Wakama’s strength and inspiring young girls in the country.

“Coach Rena Wakama, you embody the evolution of leadership in Nigerian sports. Your quiet strength and remarkable achievements have shattered ceilings and inspired countless young girls across Nigeria. You truly deserve your accolades as the best coach in Africa and beyond.

“To Amy Okonkwo, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and Ezinne Kalu, the top scorer in the final, your brilliance lifted the whole team, but most importantly, you played for Nigeria and made us all proud.

“Let us reflect on one profound truth: Nigerian women have never failed the nation in sports. From the Super Falcons on the world stage, to record-breakers on the track, and now a basketball dynasty, our women have consistently been a source of pride and have proven that where preparation meets opportunity, Nigerian excellence prevails.”

Tinubu said the administration is prioritizing sports as a crucial driver of national development and economic growth, viewing it as more than entertainment but also infrastructure, education, diplomacy, and a tool for youth employment and transformation.

He also recognised the National Sports Commission, led by Mallam Alabi, for its efforts in athlete welfare, institutional reform, grassroots support, and performance-driven development, with visible positive results.

“Special appreciation goes to the National Sports Commission, under Mallam Alabi, for renewed focus on athlete welfare, institutional reform, grassroots support, and performance-based development. The results are evident, and we are proud of you. The Nigerian Basketball Federation, led by Malam Ahmadu Musa Kida, also deserves recognition for consistent team development and dedication to Nigeria’s sporting glory.

“Our government will ensure that D’Tigress, their technical team, and sports leadership in Nigeria are appropriately recognized and rewarded. You have made us proud, and we will stand by you as you prepare for the global stage.

“To all Nigerian youth, let the story of D’Tigress inspire you. Greatness stems from hard work, discipline, and belief. Nigeria belongs to those who dare to dream and are willing to give their all to realize those dreams.

“D’Tigress: you are champions, role models, pathfinders, and true daughters of this land. It is my honor and privilege, on behalf of President Tinubu, to announce national honors for the team, coach, and technical staff; $100,000 for each player; $50,000 for the coach and technical team; and more rewards to come.

“This is true leadership—recognizing and rewarding those who have excelled for our nation. May God bless you all, may God bless Nigerian sports, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.