The Lagos State Government has sealed Vaniti Club House on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, over persistent violations of traffic regulations.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, who said the enforcement was carried out by LASTMA officials, led by the agency’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki.

According to LASTMA, the club repeatedly facilitated illegal roadside parking and encroachment on public highways, causing traffic gridlock and posing risks to commuters, in clear breach of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Taofiq noted that the action followed public sensitisation campaigns, direct engagements, and several warnings to the club’s management, which were ignored.

Speaking on the operation, Bakare-Oki said the enforcement was part of a wider clampdown on clubs and event centres that disregard traffic rules.

“This enforcement initiative is not a one-off occurrence.

“It marks the beginning of a broader and sustained compliance campaign.

“We are actively monitoring other clubs, event centres, lounges, and recreational facilities, particularly those that persist in impeding traffic flow by commandeering public roads and adjoining streets for private use,” Bakare-Oki said.

LASTMA stated that the premises would remain sealed indefinitely until the management of Vaniti Club House shows verifiable compliance with all relevant traffic laws and regulations.