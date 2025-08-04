Ex-media aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has stated that unnamed political elements are plotting to recruit ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2027 presidential election, an effort he calls a mere ‘power rotation’ stunt aimed at winning Northern votes.

Ahmad made the statement in a post on his official X account on Monday.

“From all indications, there are ongoing subtle moves by certain political elements trying to convince former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest again in 2027,” he said

Ahmad, however, argued that the push undermines Jonathan’s leadership credentials and is merely a tactic to manipulate power rotation, relying on the understanding that he would serve only a single term.

“They calculate that his candidacy will be easy to market in the North under the guise that he would only serve a single term.

“But the troubling part is that this push is not rooted in what he would offer the North or the country at large, but merely in political convenience and power rotation.

“The North deserves more than being used as a political ladder,” he added.

Jonathan, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2010 to 2015, lost his re-election bid to late Buhari in 2015 by over 2.5 million votes.

If fielded and won, he remains eligible to run for only one more term by constitutional provisions.