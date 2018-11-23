Buhari faces Atiku in presidential debate Dec. 14

The Nigerian Election Debate Group has fixed December 14, as date for presidential debate that will see candidates of different political parties unveil their plan for country ahead of the 2019 general election.

The group’s chairman, Mr John Momoh Chief Executive Officer of Channels and chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a press conference said the vice presidential candidates would slug it out on Jan. 19, 2019.

Also to be part of the Presidential debate are Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim of the Peoples Trust, PT; Engr. Yabagi Sani of the Action Democratic Party, ADP; Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party, SDP; Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress, AAC; Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN.

Also in the line-up are: Obadiah Mailafia of African Democratic Congress, ADC; Kingsley Moghalu of Young Progressive Party, YPP; Chris Okotie – Fresh Democratic Party, FDP; Hamza Al-Mustapha – Peoples Party of Nigeria, PPN; Habib Mohammed Gajo – Young Democratic Party, YDP.

Others include Olusegun Mimiko – Zenith Labour Party, ZLP; Ade Fagbenro Bryon – Kowa Party, John Gbor – All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, among others.

According to Momoh, the debates would focus on issues that matter most to working families, that would help restore the economy, provide electricity, create jobs, secure health care for every Nigerian, make and achieve excellence in every Nigerian school as well as ensure safety and security for Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with Mr Peter Obi as his running mate.