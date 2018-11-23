INEC dismisses rumour of fresh voter registration exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed speculations trending on the internet that it has opened window for fresh Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Since the early hours of yesterday, a report indicated that “INEC has given another opportunity to register for your PVC, taking place between December 2 to 10, 2018.”

However, in a swift reaction, INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, warned in a message he shared that there is no more room for fresh registration until after the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

He further described it as a false information, urging Nigerians to disregard it.

“The rumours making the round that the Commission has opened an opportunity for Nigerians to register is untrue.

“Nigerians should disregard the false information being circulated on the social media. Information reaching the Commission, that some persons have been circulating messages online that “INEC has giving another opportunity to register for your PVC, starting on the 2nd to 10th December 2018.

“The report is untrue and we advise the public to ignore it,” the commission warned in a tweet @inecnigeria.

Meanwhile, INEC would, on January 2, 2019 publish notice of the polls and on January 7, 2019, publish official register of voters for the election, which will begin with the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16.

Governorship, state assemblies and the Federal Capital Territory councils polls hold on March 2, 2019.