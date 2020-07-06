Buhari ignorant of happenings in Presidency – Fayose’s aide

An aide to former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Mr. Lere Olayinka, on Sunday said that President Muhammadu Buhari was unaware of happenings in the Presidency and as such, should be ignored.

Olayinka said this while reacting to a comment made by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Adesina was quoted to have said Buhari would have dealt with Fayose and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for their anti-Buhari tendency but for the President’s fatherly disposition.

Olayinka, in a statement he signed in Ado Ekiti, chided Adesina for talking about “a President punishing serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.”

He said, “On the comment by my brother and friend, Femi Adesina, about the President not dealing with me and Governor Wike, President Buhari, in my opinion, is an accidental president, who is not only clueless, but unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency.

“A man who can’t defend or protect his immediate family is not in any way better than an effigy. If not, those around him won’t be talking about a President ‘punishing’ serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.

“Femi Adesina, do you realize I have been quiet for a while, having concluded that Buhari’s Presidency is deaf and dumb?

“So, don’t wake a sleeping lion so as not to be confronted with consequences you can’t contend with.”