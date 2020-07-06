Kano CJ directs reopening of courts

Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, has directed Magistrate Courts to reopen for normal activities on Monday, July 6.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s Judiciary, Mr. Baba Ibrahim, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

Sagir said that the directives followed easing of the COVID-19 lockdown by the state government.

“All Magistrates’ in the state should resume court sitting immediately,” Sagir was quoted as saying in the statement.

Sagir had on March 25, directed for the suspension of the court sitting, in compliance with the COVID-19 lockdown imposed to stem further spread of the pandemic in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday announced a total ease of restrictions in view of the successes recorded in the campaign against the pandemic. – NAN.