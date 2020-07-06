INEC sends non-sensitive materials to 18 Edo LGs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State has confirmed receipt of non-sensitive materials for the September 19 governorship election.

INEC Public Affairs Officer for Edo State, Mrs. Tina Obamogie, said this in an interview with our correspondent in Benin, on Sunday.

She revealed that the materials had been distributed to the 18 Local Government Areas ahead of the election.

She also disclosed that the commission would use the 2019 voters register for the election which has 2, 210, 334 registered voters, adding that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there would be no distribution of unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards.

No fewer than 14 political parties will be participating in the election.

She said, “We have taken receipt of non-sensitive materials and we have distributed them to the respective LGAs.

“There are 483, 868 unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards, but due to the ongoing scourge of coronavirus pandemic, this is not the period to distribute PVCs. Anything that has to do with the collection is not done this period because of COVID-19.

“We had the intention to distribute before the lockdown, but we are considering the safety of lives this period. For that reason, we would rely on the 2019 voters register which has 2, 210, 334 registered voters.”

The commission had on Friday displayed the credentials of the 14 governorship candidates that will slug it out in the September 19 election.

However, speaking on the display of credentials of the governorship candidates, Obamogie said the idea behind the display was for public scrutiny. She added that so far, no complaints had arisen.

Those whose credentials were displayed included: Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party; and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress.

Others included: Obhafuoso Paul (Action Alliance); Akhigbe Ehiabhi (African Democratic Congress); Ibio Emmanuel (African Democratic Party); Lucky Idehen (All Progressives Grand Alliance); Igbineweka Osamuede (Allied Peoples Movement) among others.