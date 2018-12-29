Buhari kicks-off campaign, vows to intensify anti-corruption war

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday kicked off his campaign in Uyo where he assured the large crowd of supporters of continuation of the war against corruption and insecurity as well as diversify the economy.

He boosted of the successes he recorded in his three campaign promises he made in 2015 – fight corruption, provide security and improve economy.

“I want anyone to challenge me on these three programme,’’ President Buhari said.

“When we came to power, Boko Haram was holding 17 local governments in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. But today they are not holding any local local government.’’

The insurgents, he said, have resorted to suicide attack and other methods which he assured Nigerians he would soon stop.

He said that Nigeria was already diversifying its economy and giving priority to agriculture which has started paying off.

The president said that the country was already enjoying some sorts of food security as it had drastically reduced its imports.

The war against corruption, he said, would be intensified.

He explained that a lot of people have been arrested and investigated and a lot of money and property recovered from them.

Buhari said that special account had been opened for recovered funds to easy accountability.

“You will not regret re-electing me,’’ President Buhari said.

Thanking the Akwa Ibom people for the warm reception to kick start the campaign, President Buhari said he would improve on the war on corruption and insecurity as well as build the economy in the interest of the people.