Presidency drops Dangote as member of APC campaign council

December 29, 2018 0

The Presidency said Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who is not a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), cannot and is not a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) as erroneously announced on Friday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement read: “It has become imperative to further clarify the status of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, named under the sub-head ADVISORY MEMBERS in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council announced on Friday, December 28, 2018.

“Africa’s richest man, not being a card-carrying member of APC, cannot, and is not member of the PCC.

“He is also a member of the Peace Committee, and thus cannot be in a partisan campaign council.’’

A statement earlier issued by the presidential aide on Friday had named Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Adams Oshiomhole, Bola Tinubu, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola as members of the Special Advisory Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Other members of the Council, according to the statement, are Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun, Sen. Ita Enang, All APC serving Senators and All APC serving and former Governors.

All APC Members of the House of Representatives, all members of the National Working Committee of the APC and all Zonal Women Leaders are also members of the council.

The full list is as follows:

President Muhammadu Buhari – Chairman

CO-CHAIRMAN
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

DEPUTY CHAIRMEN

  1. The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
  2. The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole

VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH

Senator George Akume

VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH
Senator Ken Nnamani

DIRECTOR GENERAL
His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)

Senator A.O. Mamora

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)

Arch. Waziri Bulama

SECRETARY

  1. Adamu Adamu
  2. Dele Alake

ZONAL DIRECTORS

  1. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko
  2. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume
  3. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu
  4. South West: Sola Oke, SAN
  5. South East: Sharon Ikeazor
  6. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio

DIRECTORATES

  1. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed
  2. Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN
  3. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa
  4. Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman
  5. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre
  6. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado
  7. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN
  8. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato
  9. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri
  10. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu
  11. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah
  12. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu
  13. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba
  14. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman
  15. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq
  16. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed
  17. Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam
  18. Director, Admin- Onari Brown
  19. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan
  20. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau
  21. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa
  22. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu
  23. Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire
  24. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau
  25. Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma
  26. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN
  27. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari
  28. Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu
  29. Director Finance- Wale Edun

Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan

SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT

  1. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
  2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
  3. Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader)
  4. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila( Leader of the House )
  5. APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole
  6. Mr. Femi Otedola

COUNCIL MEMBERS

  1. Chief Bisi Akande
  2. Chief John Oyegun
  3. Senator Ita Enang
  4. All APC serving Senators
  5. All APC serving and former Governors
  6. All APC Members of the House of Representatives
  7. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC
  8. All Zonal Women Leaders

STATE COORDINATORS

  1. Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states
  2. Gubernatorial Candidates in non- APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

 

