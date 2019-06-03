Buhari to host Lake Chad Security Summit June 12

President Muhammadu Buhari will host leaders of Lake Chad Basin Commission in an informal summit on the sidelines of Democracy Day and second term inauguration celebrations in Abuja on June 12.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the meeting will focus on bringing up new strategies to end the menace of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region.

Ahead of the summit, Shehu said that President Buhari held a bilateral meeting with President Idris Deby Itno of Chad Republic in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where both leaders attended the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

At the meeting, President Buhari said it was time for a new way forward that completely removes the threat of terrorism from Lake Chad sub-region.

He noted that since elections were over, he would have more time to pursue the threat of terrorism with full force.

Both presidents agreed on the need for sub-regional leaders to sit down and agree on changing the strategy for a more sustained operation, which will continue until the threat is brought to a permanent end.

President Buhari and President Deby Itno also discussed the challenge posed by rainy season to military operations against terrorism and resolved to urgently review strategies that would bolster onslaught against the insurgents.

They also talked about how the meeting in Abuja would respond to infiltration of displaced elements of the Daesh, an acronym for ISIL’s Arabic name, al-Dawlah al-Islamīyah fī l-ʻIrāq wa-sh-Shām, through Libya into the Lake Chad area. – Channels.