Dogara aides launch campaign for return as House Speaker

The outgoing Speaker, Yakubu Dogara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly joined the race for the Speakership of the House of Representatives in the yet-to-be inaugurated National Assembly.

Dogara’s interest in retaining his seat was announced through a campaign launched in the social media platforms by his aides over the weekend with various posters tagged ‘continuity.’

Sunday Tribune stumbled on a poster tagged “God chose Right Honourable Speaker Dogara Yakubu in the Eighth Assembly not any Lagosian. We believe He would do it again for us in the Ninth Assembly.”

Some of the campaigners have also created a hashtag #Dogaraforspeakeragain” which has been generating ripples in some section of the polity and on social media platforms.

In June 2015, Dogara defeated Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila by eight votes to emerge the Speaker of the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before switching party affiliation to the PDP.

APC leadership has endorsed Gbajabiamila as speaker and directed all lawmakers elected on its platform to vote for him and ensure his emergence in the election coming up on June 11.

All efforts to speak with the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to Dogara, Mr Turaki Hassan, on the development proved abortive as all calls and text messages sent to him were not replied. – Tribune.