Buhari’s daughter Hanan weds in Aso Villa

The wedding ceremony for President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Aisha Hanan to her heartthrob, Muhammad Turad Shaaban took place in the Aso Villa on Friday.

The First family’s son-in-law is an adviser to Minister of Works, Raji Fashola. And his father was a former National Assembly member.

Hanan graduated with First class in photography from Ravensbourne University in England last year.

The crowd was controlled in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Buhari and Aisha and mother of the bridegroom with the couple during the wedding

Senate President Lawan, Turad Shaaban, Hanan Buhari and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

But in posts by First Lady, Aisha the marriage held successfully.

“Today is a great and happy day for my family as we witnessed the wedding of my daughter, Aisha Hanan Buhari to Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpour of goodwill and support from family, friends and well wishers. Let me use this opportunity to thank everyone that graced the occasion with their presence and those that could not, for the understanding that at this time of a global pandemic and the need to strictly adhere to the advice of our health authorities necessitated limited gathering.

“We appreciate your prayers for a blessed union, for the couple as they begin their marital life.

#HamadForever”.

On Thursday, the First Lady also posted pre-wedding photos of the new couple.