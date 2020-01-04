Cardi B wants to file for Nigerian citizenship

US rapper Cardi B described as dumbest President Donald Trump’s approved assassination of Iranian military General Qassem Soleimani.

The 27 year-old singer then threw a bombshell: she will be filing for Nigerian citizenship, against the fears that Americans will henceforth be unsafe in the world.

She wrote on Twitter:

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.

The tweet has attracted a lot of interest from Nigerians, who debated which ethnic group Cardi B would associate with. Some tweets dressed her up in Nigerian attires, with Gele to match.

When she visited Nigeria in December, she chose the name, Chioma B, an Ibo name. But confronted with the Nigerian debate, the rapper who said she enjoyed her three-day visit to Nigeria, unlike her experience in Ghana, responded in another tweet:

Ghanaians who were caught on the tread don’t find Cardi B’s Nigerian preference amusing.

One Ghanaian warned her about the epileptic power supply in Nigeria