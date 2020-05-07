Coronavirus: Lockdown not to punish people, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the lockdown of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas was not targeted at punishing the people, but to protecting state from coronavirus.

Wike, who made this remark on Wednesday during a live phone-in programme on a Port Harcourt-based radio station amid criticism over the total lockdown of the two LGAs, explained that measures put in place by his administration were to check the spread of COVID-19.

He said, “We have to lock down Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas in the interest of our people. While individuals feel it, the state government is also affected because it loses revenue. It is not to make people suffer, but lives must be protected.

“We need continuous prayers to succeed. We have handed this state to God. We can only do much but God will save our people. Agriculture is key; we must support our farmers and fishermen to produce more.

“Everyone should support the state government to tackle COVID-19. This is not a period of criticism. This is a period when all of us must come together, irrespective of political parties, to stop the spread of the virus.

While commending the state palliatives committee, Wike said more foodstuffs would be distributed to Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and the other local government areas.