Coronavirus: US evacuates 340 Americans from Nigeria

Over 340 United States citizens left Nigeria for the United States on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the US Mission in Nigeria, the evacuees left through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on a chartered Omni Air International flight which was bound for Dulles Airport, near Washington, DC.

The Mission said it prioritised those with underlying health conditions and those on short visits to Nigeria before the closure of airports.

Although closed to international flights, the Federal Government permits countries to evacuate their nationals using the airports.