An Ondo State High Court sitting in Okitipupa has restrained the state government from appointing or recognising any individual as Oba of Alagbon community in the Ugbo area of Ilaje local government area of the state.

Justice T.M. Adedipe, who granted the injunction following a motion brought by the Alagbon community in Suit No. HOK/76/2022 filed on behalf of the community by D.J. Ayenowo Esq. of the law firm, Sola Ebiseni and Associates, challenging the government’s alleged imposition of a monarch on the community.

The court granted three key reliefs which include, “an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants and their agents from taking any steps toward appointing an Oba by whatever name or title in Alagbon Community pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice and the final judgment of the case.

“An order restraining the government from taking any action that could jeopardise or ridicule the fair determination of the matter or render the court’s eventual ruling ineffective.

It also granted “an order nullifying and vacating any steps already taken—such as the issuance of a staff of office or official documentation—purporting to appoint any person as Oba of Alagbon, pending the resolution of the substantive suit”

The dispute followed the state government’s approval of a monarch for the community with the title “Gbogunron of Alagbon,” based on the White Paper of the Justice Ajama Chieftaincy Commission of Inquiry.

Community leaders, including the Asogbon of Ugbo Kingdom, High Chief Isiah Adewole Demehin, and the Baale of Alagbon, Chief Mallon Ogede, resisted the move.

They argued that the Gbogunron family—allegedly not indigenous to the town and had no rightful claim to produce a traditional ruler or assume any chieftaincy title in the area.

The plaintiffs who accused a serving commissioner in the state, said to hail from the Gbogunron family, of using his position to influence the government’s decision.

Despite the pendency of the suit, the State Executive Council had, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, announced the confirmation of Prince Olusola Joseph Ajaka as the pioneer Gbogunron of Idi-Ogba Alagbon, alongside the approval of Prince Isiaka Oseni as the new Alale of Akungba.

In a swift reaction, the Alagbon community filed the motion that led to the interim court order, effectively halting the government’s action and calling for the reversal of all related steps.

A senior official in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed receipt of the court order and assured that the Aiyedatiwa administration, being a respecter of the rule of law, would comply accordingly.

Copies of the court order, confirmed that all relevant parties—including the Governor of Ondo State, the Attorney General, the Secretary to the State Government, and the Olugbo of Ugbo, had been duly served.

Also served was the legal representative of the Gbogunron family, Prince Idowu Mafimisebi.

The matter, has been adjourned to October 9, 2025, for further proceedings after the court’s annual vacation.