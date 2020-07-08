COVID-19 cases rise with 503 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 503 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29,789.

The NCDC published the new cases via its Twitter handle on Tuesday with Lagos, Ondo and Edo leading.

Lagos tops the chart with 153 new cases.

Ondo, which recorded 18 new infections on Monday moved up to 76, while Edo rakes in 54 new infections.

Others are FCT-41 Enugu-37 Rivers-30 Benue-24 Osun-20 Kaduna-15 Kwara-13 Abia-9 Borno-8 Plateau-6 Taraba-5 Ogun-3 Kano-3 Kebbi-2 Nasarawa-2 Bayelsa-1 Gombe-1.”

A breakdown of cases by state as found on NCDC’s website:

29,879 – confirmed

12,108 discharged.