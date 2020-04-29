COVID-19 palliatives: Enugu Governor’s wife’s foundation, Unilever donate to less privileged

The Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, through her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), in conjunction with Unilever Nigeria Limited, has donated relief materials to the less privileged across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, to contain and cushion the effect of the COVID-19 disease lockdown.

The items include Close Up toothpaste, Life Buoy soap, Sunlight detergent, Omo, Lux, Pears powder, among others.

Distributing the items, Mrs. Ugwuanyi stated that the gesture was informed by the importance of personal hygiene, particularly hand washing, in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease. She further disclosed that food items are already being distributed.

Disclosing that the products were donated to her pet project by Unilever Nigeria Limited, the Enugu Governor’s wife noted that the items will not reach all the people of the state but will be handed over to the Chairpersons of the 17 Local Government Areas for onward distribution to “the poorest of the poor in the rural communities”.

According to her, “We are here to support the state government with the help of Unilever Nigeria Limited.

“We have soap, Close Up toothpaste, Lux, Sunlight, Omo, etc, which they gave us because of the importance of hand washing and personal hygiene to our people.

“We used to give food stuffs, but with this COVID-19 pandemic, there is need to encourage our people to always wash their hands regularly”.

Acknowledging the receipt of the items on behalf of other Chairpersons, the wife of Udenu Local Government Chairman, Mrs Ugochi Onah, thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her generosity and motherly care for the people of the state’ especially the less privileged and vulnerable groups.

Mrs Onah noted that “this is not the first time our Mummy has been helping the less privileged” pointing out that “she has been doing so, most especially since the beginning of this pandemic”.

She also appreciated Unilever Nigeria Limited for the presentation of the items and promised that they will distribute them to the targeted beneficiaries as directed by the Governor’s wife.