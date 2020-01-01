EFCC arrests Sen. Shehu Sani over alleged $10,000 scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani for allegedly extorting $10,000 from a businessman, Alhaji Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors who has a case pending with the anti-graft agency.

A statement by the SA Media & Publicity to Acting Chairman of EFCC, Tony Amokeodo on Tuesday, said that Alhaji Dauda, a popular car dealer in Kaduna, complained against the alleged activities of the senator Sani who he claimed, collected the said sum on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

He added that Senator Sani is currently being quizzed by the commission over the allegation of name dropping, using Mr Magu’s name to scam suspects who have cases with the commission.

“The EFCC operators are quizzing him over the allegations of scamming some people and allegedly dropping the name of the EFCC boss before suspects who have cases with the commission.

“The senator was said to have told the complainant that he would resolve his case with the EFCC.

“He was said to have told the complainant that he discussed with the investigators who claimed that only the EFCC boss could resolve the matter.”

Mr Amokeodo stated that the complainant said Senator Sani told him that he is close to the EFCC boss and allegedly demanded $20,000 to pass to Magu in order to resolve the issue.

“But the complainant stated that he could only provide $10,000 and thereafter proceeded to write a cheque covering the amount.

“The cheque was allegedly presented to Bureau De Change operator who reportedly gave $10,000 equivalent to the senator – to settle the matter with the EFCC.”

Senator Sani is expected to spend the New Year in EFCC’s custody as the complainant is expected to take up issues with him on Thursday, January 2, 2020.