The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, after questioning him over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals totalling N189bn.

Tambuwal, who governed Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023, was invited to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, arriving around 11:30 a.m.

He was interrogated by investigators and subsequently detained at the commission’s corporate headquarters.

According to EFCC sources, the withdrawals are suspected to contravene the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is being held over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals to the tune of N189bn. The withdrawals are in flagrant violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022,” one source had said on Monday.

Another EFCC official, who asked not to be named, confirmed that Tambuwal was in custody while the investigation continued.

On Tuesday, sources said the former governor had been released after meeting his bail conditions, which were described as “not stringent.”

However, his passport remains in the custody of the EFCC.

“He has been released on administrative bail. He met all the bail conditions. His passport is with us,” a source stated.

Efforts to reach the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, were unsuccessful as calls to his line went unanswered, and he had yet to respond to a message sent to him as of press time.