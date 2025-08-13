The Federal Government has formally presented the Foreign Carrier Operation Permit (FCOP) to Air Tanzania Company Limited at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development headquarters in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ibrahim Kana, who was represented by Ahmed Mohammed, said in a statement that the initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and collaboration between Nigeria and the United Republic of Tanzania in the aviation sector.

According to the statement, “The Federal Government has presented the Foreign Carrier Operation Permit to Air Tanzania Company Limited, at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development headquarters, Abuja.”

It explained that the FCOP will standardise procedures, ensuring seamless interactions and efficient operations between Nigerian and Tanzanian aviation stakeholders while aligning with international best practices.

“The presentation of FCOP to Air Tanzania Company Limited is a significant step in our efforts to promote aviation cooperation and excellence.

We are confident that this initiative will yield positive outcomes for both nations,” Kana said.

According to him, the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government’s efforts to promote regional integration and cooperation in West Africa and beyond. Kana assured Air Tanzania officials of Nigeria’s readiness to provide all they need to operate, and instructed them to liaise with all the agencies in the ministry to meet their needs.

Also speaking, the Director of Air Traffic Regulation at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Yinka Iriobe, said Nigeria is looking forward to seeing Air Tanzania commence operations in the country, noting that the nation has a lot of potential to make the aviation industry thrive.

She revealed that the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries would be signed at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja. Yinka stated that the MoU will mandate ATCL to upload all flown passengers’ information into NCAA’s AVITECH portal, adding that the FCOP is the authorisation needed by ATCL to commence operations into and out of Nigeria.

Earlier, the United Republic of Tanzania’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Selestine Gervas Kakele, thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation and readiness to collaborate with Tanzania, describing Nigeria as the gateway to prosperity for all African nations.

“The movement of people, goods, and services in Africa has suffered a huge setback due to a lack of regional connectivity, and this is why the two countries are coming together to establish a durable flight link,” he said.

He stressed that ATCL is ready to commence scheduled direct flights between Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Lagos, Nigeria, following the successful completion of key regulatory requirements by the NCAA. “NCAA has issued a Document of Authorization, Condition, and Limitation to Air Tanzania after conducting a rigorous base inspection in Tanzania,” he noted.

The envoy added that the airline has secured approval for its Local Security Operation Procedures and appealed for office space at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, as well as residence permits for its staff.