The Managing Director of Enugu Amaka Construction, whose name was not disclosed, has settled one of his longtime apprentices simply identified as Junior with a shop in Lagos and a cash gift of ₦15 million.

According to a viral video published by the group on February 9 via Facebook, the apprentice, who served diligently for seven years, was rewarded for his unwavering dedication and commitment to the company.

During the settlement ceremony, the MD praised the young man’s hard work and loyalty, describing him as an exceptional worker who went beyond his duties to ensure customer satisfaction.

“I’m going to show you one of my boys. Today is supposed to be his settlement day, He has been loyal, and he has worked hard for the company.

“When loaders are not around, he loads, tiles, and helps in production. He even ensures that materials are properly delivered to customers. I commend him in a special way,” the MD said.

The MD further explained that while other apprentices had come and completed their service period, this particular apprentice continued to work diligently without relenting.

“He is a good boy, and he knows what he’s doing. Some others have completed their time and moved on, but he remained dedicated. He deserves this settlement. He is loyal and faithful,” he emphasised.

Speaking to the apprentice (in Igbo language), the MD asked, “Junior, how many years have you been in the company?”

“Seven years, and…,” he replied.

“Which of the shops do you want to be settled with?” the MD asked.

“The shop in Lagos,” the apprentice replied.

With a smile, the MD affirmed the decision, saying, “You deserve it. Today, I am going to settle you with ₦15 million. But what I’m telling you is to be careful, as you have always been a good man. Ensure that your attitude to work here in Enugu is replicated in Lagos.”

A cheque was then presented to the apprentice as colleagues and well-wishers celebrated the moment.

“This is not easy. It’s a challenge, but you have earned it. Congratulations, Junior,” the MD declared.

He also used the occasion to encourage others in the company to continue working hard, emphasising that dedication and integrity in business always lead to rewards.

“So, I commend each and every one of you to make this business grow. At the end of the day, we will all reap the benefits,” he said.