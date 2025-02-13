The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed a former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, as the party’s National Secretary.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP NWC stated that it is bound by the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the matter.

The NWC stated that it has begun sending its resolution affirming Udeh-Okoye as the PDP National Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission and other relevant bodies for recognition, in accordance with the Court of Appeal’s judgment.

The statement read in part “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 extensively considered the memo dated 11th February, 2025 presented by the Acting National Chairman on the issue of the National Secretary of the PDP.

“The NWC, in considering the memo thoroughly examined the attached documents namely; the declaratory judgment of the High Court of Enugu, the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division which pronounced and declared Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the National Secretary of the PDP; the legal opinion and advice by Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki SAN as well as that of the National Legal Adviser of the PDP.

“After due consideration of the memo and the attachments, the NWC overwhelmingly recognises, acknowledges and confirms Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full compliance with and obedience to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, recognising that there is no subsisting or superseding judgment or order from any court of superior authority or hierarchy.

“The NWC has commenced the transmission of its resolution/decision affirming Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the PDP National Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for recognition in line with the judgment of the Court of Appeal.”

The PDP NWC praised its leaders, members, and stakeholders for their loyalty, respect for the rule of law, and support during this critical time.

It assured all that the party will remain committed to its Constitution, the rule of law, and its founding vision for stability, growth, democracy, and the well-being of Nigerians.

The PDP has faced internal challenges both before and after the 2023 elections, resulting in instability and divisions within the party.

Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, has faced significant criticism, particularly after succeeding Iyorchia Ayu.

Tensions surrounding the National Secretary position grew when the South East nominated Ude-Okoye to replace Anyanwu, who had been chosen for the Imo governorship.

On December 20, 2024, the Appeal Court ruled in Ude-Okoye’s favoir, but disputes continued.

On January 28, Anyanwu’s supporters forcibly removed Ude-Okoye from a BoT meeting, prompting a need for intervention.

On January 31, PDP governors, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, endorsed the court’s decision in Asaba, Delta State, officially recognizing Ude-Okoye as the rightful National Secretary.

However, Anyanwu rejected this outcome, petitioning the IGP, Supreme Court, and Appeal Court, while accusing the governors of exacerbating the crisis.

On Wednesday, the BoT, under the leadership of former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, confirmed Ude-Okoye as the legitimate National Secretary after reviewing the case. Following this, Damagum issued a memo on February 6 to the PDP National Legal Adviser, seeking guidance on whether to act on the Governors’ and BoT’s directive. – Punch.