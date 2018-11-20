Enugu State Government, in its normal tradition, welcomes His Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of his visit to Enugu State, on Friday, November 23, 2018. Enugu State is truly in the hands of God!

Related Articles
L-R: Exploration Manager, Shell Nigeria, Dan Agbaire; Special Adviser on Fiscal Strategy to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Tim Okon; and the outgoing President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Andrew Ejayeriese, during an inspection of the exhibition booth of Shell Companies in Nigeria at the opening ceremony of the 2018 edition of the annual conference and exhibition of NAPE in Lagos …on Tuesday
November 20, 2018
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) presenting the Staff of Office to the newly elected Traditional Ruler of Nguru Nsukka Autonomous Community, Nsukka Local Government Area, HRH Igwe Linus Nosike Obayi at Nsukka, yesterday. With him on his left is the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi.
November 13, 2018
L-R: President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State, Justice Eni Esan; state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola; and Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olajunju Ojo, during the inauguration of Esan, at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan… on Monday. Photo: Governor’s Office
November 6, 2018