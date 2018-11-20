Enugu State Government, in its normal tradition, welcomes His Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of his visit to Enugu State, on Friday, November 23, 2018. Enugu State is truly in the hands of God!

November 20, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Jubilant people of Nkanu East L.G.A of Enugu State, including political leaders, traditional rulers, leaders of thought, academics, market women, youths and various support groups, among others, mobilize massively to the Government House, Enugu on a solidarity visit in support of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election in 2019…